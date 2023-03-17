Founder of Religious Rehabilitation Group dies at age 75

SINGAPORE – The founding co-chairman of the Religious Rehabilitation Group (RRG), Ustaz Ali Haji Mohamed, died on Friday. He was 75.
The RRG, a voluntary group which trains religious teachers to counsel those who have been influenced or misguided by radical teachings, was co-founded by Ustaz Ali in 2003. He also set up the RRG Resource and Counselling Centre in 2014.
His son, Ustaz Dr Mohamed Ali, told Berita Mediacorp that his father was found motionless and not breathing at around 9am on Friday, and his family members called an ambulance.
Ustaz Ali was pronounced dead at 11.30am at Sengkang General Hospital. His death was due to heart failure, added Dr Mohamed.
His body will be taken to Khadijah Mosque for prayers.
Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean said in a Facbeook post on Friday afternoon: “Saddened to hear of the passing of Ustaz Ali. My deep respects to the late Ustaz Ali, the founding co-chairman of the Religious Rehabilitation Group for more than 20 years.”
He added that the group played a significant role in countering violent extremism and rehabilitation.
“Our RRG took the courageous step of coming forward to take on this difficult and challenging task and safeguarding our social cohesion and security,” he said.
In September 2022, Ustaz Ali relinquished his leadership position with the RRG, but remained as Emeritus President to provide guidance for RRG’s leadership.
His son had taken over as co-chairman alongside Ustaz Hasbi Hassan.
At the 15th anniversary of RRG in 2018, Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam said that 88 per cent of Jemaah Islamiah detainees were rehabilitated and reintegrated back into society, thanks to the group’s work.
“Now, this is a unique experiment, and it could not have been done without the primary role that RRG played,” he said back then.
A respected figure in the Muslim community, Ustaz Ali served as chairman of the Khadijah Mosque from 1993 to 2022, and helmed its development and expansion.
Ustaz Ali was also chairman of the Asatizah Recognition Board that endorses qualified Islamic teachers in Singapore. He held a position on the Fatwa Committee of the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore, also known as Muis. The committee is a group of senior Islamic scholars who make religious rulings in Singapore.
In 2018, he won the Meritorious Service Medal, one of the highest awards for public service, for his contributions to the nation.
In an interview with The Straits Times then, he said: “This award is a symbol of how important it is for religious teachers and the Government to work together to address important issues in the community and in Singapore.”