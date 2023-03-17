Founder of Religious Rehabilitation Group dies at age 75

SINGAPORE – The founding co-chairman of the Religious Rehabilitation Group (RRG), Ustaz Ali Haji Mohamed, died on Friday. He was 75.

The RRG, a voluntary group which trains religious teachers to counsel those who have been influenced or misguided by radical teachings, was co-founded by Ustaz Ali in 2003. He also set up the RRG Resource and Counselling Centre in 2014.

His son, Ustaz Dr Mohamed Ali, told Berita Mediacorp that his father was found motionless and not breathing at around 9am on Friday, and his family members called an ambulance.

Ustaz Ali was pronounced dead at 11.30am at Sengkang General Hospital. His death was due to heart failure, added Dr Mohamed.

His body will be taken to Khadijah Mosque for prayers.

Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean said in a Facbeook post on Friday afternoon: “Saddened to hear of the passing of Ustaz Ali. My deep respects to the late Ustaz Ali, the founding co-chairman of the Religious Rehabilitation Group for more than 20 years.”

He added that the group played a significant role in countering violent extremism and rehabilitation.

“Our RRG took the courageous step of coming forward to take on this difficult and challenging task and safeguarding our social cohesion and security,” he said.