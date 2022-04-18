Founder of migrant worker rights group Home dies, aged 73

SINGAPORE - The founder of migrant worker rights group Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics (Home), Mrs Bridget Tan, died on Monday (April 18).

She was 73.

In a Facebook post on Monday evening, Home said that Mrs Tan had suffered a stroke in February 2014. She was recuperating and working with non-profit groups in Batam.

Home called Mrs Tan a pioneer in the field and added: "Bridget was an untiring advocate and champion of the rights of migrant workers. She played a key role in establishing Home's current activities, which includes our shelter for abused domestic workers, skills training programmes, and our legal and employment advice services for all migrant workers."

"Bridget was a true friend and ally of the migrants; she always provided a listening ear and extended a helping hand to many in need," added Home.

Mrs Tan used her retirement funds to set up Home in 2004.

Home has since provided help to more than 50,000 migrant workers and victims of human trafficking.

The group said it would provide details of her wake once they have been confirmed.