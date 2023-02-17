Founder of Kidney Dialysis Foundation Gordon Ku dies at 82

SINGAPORE - The founder and former chairman of the Kidney Dialysis Foundation (KDF), Dr Gordon Ku, died on Wednesday. He was 82.

Dr Ku died peacefully, the local healthcare charity said on Friday.

The kidney specialist founded KDF in 1996 with the support of Mr Cheng Wai Keung, chairman of Wing Tai Holdings, and Mr Stephen Lee, managing director of Great Malaysia Textile Investments, in the hope that all kidney patients would be able to seek treatment.

Mr Cheng and Mr Lee remain as founding directors on the KDF board.

KDF provides subsidised dialysis treatments and holistic care for underprivileged patients, many of whom belong to the lowest 10 per cent income tier in Singapore.

Without subsidies, dialysis fees can amount to $2,000 a month.

Dr Ku was an advocate of offering subsidised fees for low-income kidney patients, while providing high-quality treatment, medication and care.

He also oversaw patient care programmes for KDF and supported patient welfare initiatives such as Renal Friends – a group created to provide a supportive network for patients and their families.

In 2020, Dr Ku stepped down as chairman for health reasons and was succeeded by Dr Lim Cheok Peng, a cardiologist.

The foundation still focuses on serving the underprivileged at its four dialysis centres – in Bishan, Ghim Moh, Admiralty and Kreta Ayer.

It also supports education and research in the prevention and treatment of kidney diseases.

KDF has had 980 patients since its founding.