Found: 46-year-old woman who was last seen in Simei on Feb 21

Ms Florence Ng Lai Fong was last seen sporting a shaved head near Block 225 Simei Street 4 on Feb 21.

SINGAPORE – A 46-year-old woman who was reported to be missing for close to two weeks has been found.



In a statement on March 7, the police, who had issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Ms Florence Ng Lai Fong a day earlier, said she had been found.

Ms Ng had last been seen near Block 225 S imei Street 4, between 2pm and 5pm on Feb 21, wearing a T-shirt and a pair of shorts, and sporting a shaved head.