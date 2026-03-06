Straitstimes.com header logo

Found: 46-year-old woman who was last seen in Simei on Feb 21

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ms Florence Ng Lai Fong was last seen sporting a shaved head near Block 225 Simei Street 4 on Feb 21.

Ms Florence Ng Lai Fong was last seen sporting a shaved head near Block 225 Simei Street 4 on Feb 21.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

avatar-alt

Vihanya Rakshika

Google Preferred Source badge

SINGAPORE – A 46-year-old woman who was reported to be missing for close to two weeks has been found.

In a statement on March 7, the police, who had issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Ms Florence Ng Lai Fong a day earlier, said she had been found.

Ms Ng had last been seen near Block 225 Simei Street 4, between 2pm and 5pm on Feb 21, wearing a T-shirt and a pair of shorts, and sporting a shaved head.

More on this topic
Police appeal for information on missing woman, 71, last seen in Woodlands
Man found after being reported missing in Tampines
See more on

Missing people

Singapore

Police

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.