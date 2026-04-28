Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

El Amrithanjali (left), 14, was wearing a wearing white blouse and light-blue skirt. Daeng Nur'adriani (right) was in a dark-blue polo top and a light-blue skirt.

SINGAPORE - Two teenage schoolgirls who were last seen in Pasir Ris at the same time on the afternoon of April 27 have been found, police said in an update on April 29.

The girls, Daeng Nur’adrian i D aeng Muhammad Fairus, 13, and El Amrithanjali, 14, were clad in their school uniform at about 12pm in the vicinity of 9 Pasir Ris Drive 6.

Daeng Nur’adriani was wearing a dark-blue polo top with a light-blue skirt, while El Amrithanjali was in a white blouse with a light-blue skirt.

It is not clear if both teens know each other.

The police had requested those with information to call 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police had added.