Fort Siloso to become a national monument: 7 things to know about the coastal fort

Amendments to the Preservation of Monuments Act last year granted proposed monuments - a new category of protected buildings and sites - legal protections similar to that of gazetted monuments.

This means that Fort Siloso is now protected from unauthorised works that may affect its character and significance, after its management - Sentosa Development Corporation - was served a written notice on Monday conveying NHB's intention to gazette it a monument.

Owners and occupiers of the proposed monument, as well as the general public, may also give their feedback on NHB's proposal to gazette a monument after the board has announced its intention. The board said on Tuesday that this is part of efforts to be more inclusive and consultative in the process of gazetting monuments.

Feedback on Fort Siloso can be e-mailed to NHB_Feedback@nhb.gov.sg, and substantive objections should be sent by Jan 31.

Sources: Roots.gov.sg, www.fortsiloso.com