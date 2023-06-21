Former vape addict needed lung-washing procedure twice after developing rare disease

SINGAPORE – A medical procedure performed only three times in the last eight years in Singapore was used on the same patient twice after he developed a rare condition, which doctors suspect may be linked to his use of electronic cigarettes or vaporisers.

Singapore General Hospital (SGH) is the only hospital here that performs the whole lung lavage treatment to treat the lung disease, pulmonary alveolar proteinosis.

It occurs when excess protein, fats and other substances build up in air sacs of the lungs. This causes breathing difficulties and can lead to death due to respiratory failure or secondary infections.

Daniel (not his real name) endured the painful and difficult procedure in 2020 and again in 2021, after he had a relapse and started smoking and vaping again.

“It felt like I was hit by a bus (after the first round). My whole body was aching for four or five days after the procedure,” said Daniel, 36.

He added that it took him nearly three months to recover and regain proper use of his lungs.

Dr Melvin Tay, a senior consultant at the department of respiratory and critical care medicine at SGH, said that during the recovery period, a patient may experience chronic fatigue.

This is because the muscles used for breathing may have atrophied, making them feel like they lack vigour.

Daniel said he tried to quit his 15-year smoking habit in 2020 after he tied the knot. His wife had encouraged him to give up smoking and he also wanted to save money for the mortgage they had on their home.

He used to spend around $150 a month on cigarettes, and would go through about 14 packs a month.

“I needed a cigarette when I woke up, after my meals and my coffee breaks. It amounted to around eight to 12 sticks a day,” he said.

After doing some research online, he decided to give e-cigarettes, also known as vapes, a shot.

“It was the cheapest and best way to quit smoking, according to people on YouTube and social media at the time,” said Daniel, a former cafe owner.