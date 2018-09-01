Former Traffic Police officer, 46, dies after completing Safra Singapore Bay Run Army Half Marathon

SINGAPORE - A 46-year-old man died on Tuesday (Aug 28) after he felt unwell following a 10km run.

The former Traffic Police (TP) officer, identified by friends as Wong Chung Kent, had taken part in Safra Singapore Bay Run and Army Half Marathon last Sunday (Aug 26) at the Marina Bay area.

However, after the race, which began at about 8am, he suffered chest pain while having a meal at Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay. He died in hospital two days later and was understood to be cremated on Aug 30.

The half-marathon was jointly organised by Safra and the Singapore Army, with over 7,400 participants among families of Singapore Armed Forces full-time and operationally ready national servicemen.

A spokesman for the organising committee of the event said its medical team was alerted at 9.15am that a 46-year-old Chinese participant of the 10km race category required medical attention at the Toast Box cafe at Esplanade, reported citizen journalism site Stomp.

"The medical team arrived on site at 9.16am and attended to the conscious participant. A passerby at the scene who was a medical doctor also came forward to assist," said the spokesman.

At 9.22am, Mr Wong was evacuated from Esplanade towards the ambulance pick-up point, he added. A Singapore Civil Defence Force emergency ambulance arrived about two minutes later.

"We have been in touch with his family to offer assistance."

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received an alert for medical assistance at 9.15am at Toast Box Esplanade and dispatched an ambulance there.

"A man was conveyed to Singapore General Hospital (SGH) for chest pains," said a spokesman.

News of Mr Wong's death was shared in a closed Facebook group named Tango Papa (ex and current members), consisting of past and present officers of the Traffic Police.

Known as "Kent" to some of his friends, he was described as a diligent officer with a gentle demeanour.

According to former colleagues, Mr Wong was part of the TP patrol team before becoming the officer in charge of service support. He also worked in traffic operations.

Former TP officer Hart Victor, 38, said Mr Wong "always took his job very seriously. "He was always very interested in his work as an investigator and you could tell he had ambitions to climb the ranks."

Another friend who wanted to be known as Mr Mohammad, 47, said: "He was a gentle person. He was also a huge fan of Star Wars. The many tributes pouring in... point to his well-liked personality."