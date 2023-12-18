Former ST Singaporean of the Year nominee fulfils dream of opening minimart for the needy

SINGAPORE – Canteen vendor Asanul Fariq Sani has been giving out groceries to the needy for years but has now stepped up his charity work by selling his family car to open a minimart.

Located in Block 201D Tampines Street 21 and called Riqmah Putraz, it is stocked with items like frozen foods and staples like cereal, milk and noodles that have been paid for by donors and Mr Fariq himself.

Needy families who have registered with Mr Fariq, 50, can make an appointment and pick up these items without having to pay for them.

No income slips or any other form of verification is required – he relies on people’s goodwill and trust, saying he will help whomever he can.

Walk-in customers can also make purchases at the shop which opened on Dec 1.

To set up the minimart, Mr Fariq sold the family’s Proton Exora multi-purpose vehicle for $13,000, using the money for rent, utilities, equipment and food items.

Two years ago, his wife Norhasyimah Awaludin put his name up for the Singaporean Of The Year award, organised by The Straits Times and supported by investment bank UBS.

At the time, the couple had started Riqmah Kindness Corner, putting groceries and foods outside their second-storey flat in Block 268 Tampines Street 21 for anyone who needed them, no questions asked.