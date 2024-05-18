Former RJC campus in Mount Sinai to be demolished for new developments; alumni bid farewell

SINGAPORE - The old Raffles Junior College (RJC) campus in Mount Sinai will soon be demolished to make way for new residential developments, amenities and other facilities.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the Housing Board said that the current plans being studied for the area include new public housing options, childcare and retail facilities, and a school, subject to review.

Residents can also enjoy more direct and convenient access to green spaces such as the Rail Corridor through new pedestrian links, it added.

Situated at 53 Mount Sinai Road, the plot of land housed RJC students from 1984 till 2004, when it moved to the Bishan Campus next to Raffles Institution.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority’s online map shows that the space has been given written permission to the HDB on Jan 11 to be demolished, and according to URA’s masterplan, the area is zoned for residential developments.

HDB had submitted an application for the demolition on 12 Dec, 2023, of six three-storey blocks, a one-storey block building, and another one-storey building with a basement at 53 Mount Sinai Road.

Demolition works at the site will be carried out from the second quarter of 2024, till the third quarter of 2025, said HDB.

Holland-Bukit Timah GRC MP Christopher de Souza said in a Facebook post on May 17 that he will work with agencies to minimise inconvenience to residents during the demolition process. He added that more details will be released in the future.