Former president Halimah Yacob named as new SUSS chancellor

SINGAPORE – The Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) announced on Monday the appointment of former president Halimah Yacob as its new chancellor, from Oct 1. She takes over from Mr Stephen Lee, who has held the position since 2018.

“I am honoured to be appointed as the new Chancellor of SUSS,” said Madam Halimah.

“This university has a unique place in Singapore, with its mission to inspire learning for life... I look forward to working collaboratively with all stakeholders to ensure SUSS’ continued success in impacting society through applied social sciences.”

A leader of several firsts, Madam Halimah was elected as the ninth Speaker of Parliament in 2013, the first woman to hold the position. She was also the country’s first female president and served a six-year term between 2017 and 2023. She was succeeded by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

Mr Lee, the outgoing chancellor, had previously served as the Singapore Airlines chairman and was a member of the Council of Presidential Advisers, among other appointments.

SUSS President Tan Tai Yong said: “We are privileged to welcome Madam Halimah Yacob as our new chancellor. She has long been a champion of important social issues and an advocate for impacting lives. Her presence will make our university an even stronger force for doing good in society, encouraging learning for life, and positively influencing people’s lives.

“We would also like to express our deepest appreciation to Mr Stephen Lee for his strong support for SUSS over his five-year term as chancellor. Mr Lee has always been supportive of SUSS’ endeavours, and we have benefited much from his wisdom and guidance during our early years as an autonomous university.”