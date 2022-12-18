Former PAP MP Chan Chee Seng dies aged 92

SINGAPORE – Former senior parliamentary secretary and People’s Action Party stalwart Chan Chee Seng died on Saturday evening, aged 92.

Mr Chan’s elder daughter, Ms Chan Mun-E, told The Straits Times on Sunday that he had been hospitalised with pneumonia at Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he died.

He was surrounded by family members, said Ms Chan, who added that the family had gathered at the hospital to celebrate Mr Chan’s life with him.

Mr Chan was in politics from 1957 to 1984, said the website of ISS International School, which he founded and where he last served as the chairman of its board.

He was a long-serving MP of the Jalan Besar ward, which he held for more than 20 years, and had also served as the senior parliamentary secretary for social affairs and for trade and industry during his time in politics.

After retirement, he focused his energies on growing ISS. He was joined by his wife Mrs Chan Ching Oi in this endeavour in 1993, when she left the Health Ministry to join the school.

General surgeon Chia Kok Hoong, a friend of Mr Chan’s, said he will be remembered for his genuineness, generosity and ability to connect with others.

Dr Chia said Mr Chan had demonstrated through his life “what it means to make the best out of every situation”, adding that he “never lamented that he got a short straw in life”.

The 62-year-old said that Mr Chan received little formal education as his family could not afford the fees.

At about nine years old, he started working for Kwong Onn Department Store informally as a runner, where he met Dr Chia’s father, who was a manager at the store.

In 1951, undeterred by his lack of educational qualifications, Mr Chan walked into a Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation office and asked for work, and landed the job of a clerk, said Dr Chia.

“This opened a chapter in his life. He was someone who created opportunities for himself,” he said.

While working at the bank, Mr Chan met several old guard PAP leaders such as Mr Lee Kuan Yew, Dr Toh Chin Chye and Mr S. Rajaratnam, who recruited him to join the party. He joined it in 1954, and was elected city councillor in 1957.