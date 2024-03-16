Former NCO Club, now The Chevrons, celebrates its 50th anniversary

SINGAPORE – When Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) Chua Hock Guan hosts counterparts from foreign militaries, he would take them to Singapore’s club for warrant officers and specialists, The Chevrons.

Officially opened on March 17, 1974, it was then known as the Non-Commissioned Officers (NCO) Club, and celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2024.

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen, who was the guest-of-honour at the club’s golden jubilee celebrations on March 16, paid tribute to generations of warrant officers, specialists and military experts.

He said the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) would not be where it is today, without its NCOs.

He said: “The warrant officers and military experts are repositories of soldier fundamentals – without which no military can fight as one cohesive and nimble force, no matter how well-equipped you are.”

CWO Chua, 56, who is an SAF sergeant major, said in a speech at the event that The Chevrons, located in Jurong East, plays a unique role in providing the physical space for warrant officers – or “Enciks” as they are commonly known – to bond.

He said the club helps to build interpersonal relationships between and across generations.