Former MP and lawyer Alvin Yeo, 60, dies after two-year fight with cancer

SINGAPORE - Lawyer and former Member of Parliament (MP) Alvin Yeo died at home on Saturday morning (July 30) after a two-year battle with cancer. He was 60.

He was an MP for Hong Kah GRC from 2006 to 2011 and for Chua Chu Kang GRC from 2011 to 2015.

Law firm WongPartnership, where Mr Yeo was the chairman and senior partner, announced his passing in a statement, saying it was mourning the passing of its co-founder and senior partner.

Details about his death were kept brief.

Fellow lawyers and politicians paid tribute to Mr Yeo.

Mr Yee Chia Hsing, who succeeded Mr Yeo in Chua Chu Kang GRC in 2015, said in a post on Facebook: "It's with much sadness that I received news that former Nanyang MP, Mr Alvin Yeo, had passed on this morning after battling cancer for the last two years."

He added: "Residents remember him fondly and he is the perfect gentleman."

Incumbent Chua Chu Kang MP Low Yen Ling, who worked with Mr Yeo when she joined in 2011, said Mr Yeo was like a big brother to her.

Ms Low, who is also the Minister of State for Trade and Industry, as well as Culture, Community and Youth, said: “We had regular lunches before Covid-19. When I received news that he was battling cancer two years ago, I stayed in touch with Alvin, cheering him on and keeping him in my prayers.”

She added: "I often looked forward to listening to his thoughtful and insightful speeches in Parliament. His example as a caring MP and colleague would always stay fresh in my heart and mind."