Former ISD director Tjong Yik Min dies

SINGAPORE - Former Internal Security Department director Tjong Yik Min has died.

Mr Tjong, who also served as group president and director of Singapore Press Holdings, died on Friday (May 31) at 9pm, a statement from his family said.

The statement from his family on Saturday said: "With our heaviest heart, we are saddened to inform you that Yik Min has passed away peacefully last night.

"He would like us to relay his goodbye to you and thank you for being part of his life."

It is understood he had cancer.

His wake is being held at Singapore Funeral Parlour from Saturday to Tuesday at Dahlia Parlour, level 3B.

The funeral will be held on Tuesday at 1pm and the cortege will head towards Kong Meng San Temple at 2pm. The cremation will be at 3pm, said the family.

Mr Tjong was the director of ISD from 1986 to 1993, and was later the permanent secretary at the Ministry of Communications from 1993 to 1995.

He took on the role of group president of SPH in 1995, before resigning in 2002.

He then joined food and beverage group Yeo Hiap Seng (YHS) as its president and chief operating officer in 2002.

He became group chief executive YHS of from 2010, and retired in April 2015.

During his tenure, Mr Tjong nurtured the management team through various milestones to grow the markets in Malaysia, Indonesia and Cambodia. In 2012, he also led the group through a successful privatisation of Yeo Hiap Seng (Malaysia) Berhad and streamlined the entire group's operations.

He was also an independent non-executive director of Genting Singapore from 2005 to April this year, and the company's lead independent director from August last year to this April.

He retired from both roles on April 17, 2019.

He was a member of the board of the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore from Sept 1, 1997 and was the chairman of the board from Sept 1, 1999 to Aug 31, 2005.

He played a key role in setting the vision and direction for the development of Changi Airport, spearheading major projects such as the construction of Terminal 3 and the upgrading of Terminal 2 and Terminal 1.