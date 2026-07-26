Former entertainment lawyer and Beam Artistes founder Samuel Seow dies at 53

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Former entertainment lawyer Samuel Seow died on July 25 at the age of 53, according to a statement from a family friend seen by The Straits Times.

It is believed the Singaporean personality’s family is currently in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, attending to his death.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of Samuel, who passed away peacefully in his sleep last night,” said the statement. “The attending doctor has confirmed that the cause of death was a heart attack.”

Seow was the founder of local talent agency Beam Artistes, which organises male pageants such as Mister International and Manhunt.

A representative from Beam Artistes added: “We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. We kindly ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy as they take the time they need to grieve and make the necessary arrangements.”

Seow, who was known for representing celebrities in the past, was disbarred in May 2022.

He had admitted before a disciplinary tribunal in 2019 to eight instances of professional misconduct involving three women employees at his office in South Bridge Road between March and April 2018.

He was sentenced in October 2022 to four weeks’ jail and fined $1,500 for assaulting a female lawyer, who was also his niece, and another female employee.