Former DPM Heng Swee Keat relinquishes post as member of MAS Board of Directors

Mr Heng Swee Keat has served in the MAS Board of Directors for 20 years.

SINGAPORE - Former deputy prime minister Heng Swee Keat has relinquished his position as a member of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) Board of Directors, the authority announced on Jan 5.

MAS Board chairman Gan Kim Yong, in a statement, expressed deep appreciation for Mr Heng’s contributions to the board over the past 20 years, including his stint as managing director from 2005 to 2011.

“He was instrumental in steering MAS through the 2008 financial crisis, oversaw reforms to strengthen risk management and corporate governance in financial institutions, and enhanced MAS’ standing in global financial circles,” said Mr Gan.

“He also contributed to Singapore’s development as a financial hub, encouraged the adoption of financial technology and innovation, and the development of talent.

“His sharp insights and wisdom were tremendous assets for the MAS Board. We wish him the best in his future endeavours.”