Former chief of army to be appointed PUB chief executive

SINGAPORE - Former chief of army Goh Si Hou will be appointed chief executive of national water agency PUB from July 22.

The 44-year-old will take over from Mr Peter Ng Joo Hee, 56, who will be retiring from the administrative service, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) said in a statement on Wednesday (July 8).

Mr Ng, PUB's chief executive since 2015, previously served as the Commissioner of Police and Commissioner of Prisons.

During his tenure at PUB, several significant water infrastructure developments were commissioned.

Choa Chu Kang Waterworks' upgrading was completed in 2019, making it the largest ceramic membrane filtration plant in the world.

"The commissioning of these plants has further strengthened Singapore's water security," MSE said.

Mr Ng led PUB in its new role as the national coastal protection authority to safeguard against rising sea levels, as well as in sustainability efforts.

"Mr Ng's leadership during Covid-19 ensured PUB's operational resilience and the integrity of its supply chain," the ministry added.

Incoming chief executive Mr Goh has been a member of the PUB Board since April 1, 2021.

"Over his career, Mr Goh had held a range of command and staff leadership appointments in the Singapore Armed Forces as well as policy roles in the Ministry of Defence," MSE said.

As Chief of Army, he reached key milestones for the 3rd Generation Army and laid the foundations for its next-generation transformation.

Mr Goh also co-chaired the National Service Review Committee that enhanced the contribution, service delivery experience and recognition of national servicemen.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, he led the army's contributions to national efforts against the virus.

In 2021, Mr Goh received the Public Administration Medal (Gold) (Military).

"The Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment would like to place on record our deep appreciation to Mr Ng for his leadership and valuable contributions to PUB and the MSE Family, and welcome Mr Goh," the statement said.