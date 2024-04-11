Late chief justice Yong Pung How remembered by mentees for his kindness in new biography

SINGAPORE – As a young lawyer, Associate Professor Dorcas Quek Anderson was taken aback by how personable her first boss was given his courtroom reputation as a strict and steely judge.

The 44-year-old recalled how former chief justice Yong Pung How played an instrumental part in her foray into academia by taking the time to read the first article she wrote for submission to a law journal.

Said the former district judge, who now teaches at the Singapore Management University (SMU): “He was very encouraging and gave me the courage to submit it for publication. That publication, as well as my early years being a justices’ law clerk, helped me discover my passion for research and writing in the area of law.”

In a new biography on the late Mr Yong, she and 63 other former justices’ law clerks paint the “Chief”– as many affectionately called him – as a kind and warm figure who enjoyed chats over lunches and always made time for them.

Their tributes make up one chapter in the book, titled Pioneer, Polymath And Mentor: The Life And Legacy Of Yong Pung How. It was launched on April 11, which would have been Mr Yong’s 98th birthday.

Prof Quek Anderson added: “We benefited immensely just by learning from him and seeing the compassion he had for us even though we were young and inexperienced.”

The book, which details Mr Yong’s career milestones, was written, compiled and edited by Senior Judge Andrew Phang, who retired as justice of the Court of Appeal in 2022.

Mr Yong died on Jan 9, 2020, at the age of 93. He served as chief justice from 1990 to 2006, implementing rigorous reforms and leveraging technology to streamline the Singapore court system during his tenure.

Officiating the book launch, which was attended by more than 400 guests, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong recalled his childhood encounters with Mr Yong, who was close friends with his father, founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew. The pair studied law at Cambridge University together.

PM Lee said shortly before he became prime minister, he received a message that Mr Yong wanted to personally administer the affirmation to him for his swearing-in ceremony, and not just stand beside him as PM Lee read out the affirmation himself.

“I was very honoured, and of course agreed immediately. That was how we did it. Mine is just one of the many stories of Mr Yong touching the lives of others, and leaving a lasting imprint,” said PM Lee.

Mr Yong’s daughter, Ms Yong Ying-I, who chairs the Central Provident Fund Board, said during the launch that her father was not keen to write his autobiography after he retired as he wondered if it would be seen as showing off.

Noting how the word polymath was used to describe her father in the book’s title, Ms Yong said her father was not an expert in most of the roles he took on, but pulled off the roles because of his commitment to accept responsibility, his hard work and his belief in continuous learning.

She recalled how he arranged lectures on Saturday mornings for judges, on topics ranging from developments in biomedical sciences to innovations in e-commerce, because he believed that judges cannot remain effective if they do not understand innovations.