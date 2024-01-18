Why ex-banking student is studying to become a military intelligence expert

Ask military expert 4 apprentice (ME4A) Ethan Lim about his career five years ago, and he would never have predicted becoming a military intelligence expert.

Back then, the banking and finance student at Singapore Polytechnic was eyeing a job where he would assess global markets and geopolitical developments for investment risks and opportunities.

But his path ended up in the realm of public service after a final-year internship at the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) during the 2020 “circuit breaker” period.

There, he was inspired by the dedication to public good after witnessing colleagues work intensely to ensure Singapore prevailed against a looming economic crisis.

“I saw that seemingly small changes in the global landscape could impact us hugely. It solidified my thinking that whatever my career was going to be, I wanted a career that helped defend Singapore,” says the 21-year-old.