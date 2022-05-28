Formalising HR practices can fight workplace racism: Panellists at race forum

SINGAPORE - Companies should have human resource processes in place to correct people's subconscious ethnic biases which can result in racist and discriminatory hiring practices.

They must also provide a safe environment for employees to raise grievances on issues like racial discrimination, said Ms Faith Li, who is general manager at the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (Tafep).

She was speaking at a panel discussion on Saturday (May 28) at a conference on racism at the workplace called "Keeping Harmony@Work" at the Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel.

It was organised by OnePeople.sg, a national body which promotes racial harmony, and the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS).

About 250 religious leaders, government officials, academics and representatives from the corporate sector and non-governmental organisations attended the conference.

Also on the panel were IPS research associate Shamil Zainuddin and chief executive of the Singapore International Chamber of Commerce Victor Mills.

Ms Li added that a structured hiring process that checks applicants' abilities and skills instead of using their ethnicities on something like language proficiency can help combat racism at the workplace.

Senior Minister of State for Manpower Koh Poh Koon, who gave an opening address, said more can be done.

Singapore has been making policy moves to take workplace discrimination to task, he said.

During last year's National Day Rally, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced that the Government will enshrine Tafep guidelines in law, to give them more teeth and expand the range of actions that can be taken against errant companies.

But legislation alone cannot solve the problem, said Dr Koh.

He said: "We want to avoid creating a litigious culture and preserve the common space at the workplace while ensuring that discrimination in any form is not tolerated.

"Therefore, tripartite partners will continue to prioritise engaging and educating employers to shape the right mindsets and practices, and resolving reported cases through mediation as far as possible."