Foreigners can soon renew driving licences online

Foreigners will be able to renew and replace their Singapore qualified driving licences online from Monday, the police said yesterday. Currently, only Singaporeans and permanent residents can do so online.

Foreigners can apply to renew and replace their driving licences through the police e-services portal at www.police.gov.sg/e-services or the Police@SG mobile application using their SingPass accounts.

Those who do not have SingPass accounts can use their foreign identification number and date of birth.

The Traffic Police will also no longer accept over-the-counter applications for the renewal or replacement of qualified driving licences. The only exception is for the conversion of foreign driving licences into Singapore qualified driving licences.

Those who intend to convert their foreign driving licence to a Singapore licence will still need to do so personally at the Traffic Police headquarters.

Successful online applicants will receive their new or replacement qualified driving licences by mail within seven working days.

The public can obtain more information at www.police.gov.sg

Clara Chong