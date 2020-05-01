Foreign workers who recover from Covid-19 moved into SuperStar Gemini cruise ship

SINGAPORE - Foreign workers who have recovered from Covid-19 have started moving into the cruise ship SuperStar Gemini after it passed an assessment by various agencies.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said in a Facebook post on Friday (May 1) that the first workers boarded the ship on Wednesday (April 29) from Marina Bay Cruise Centre.

There are en suite toilets, in-cabin dining and strict infection control and safe distancing measures aboard the ship, as well as Wi-Fi, in-cabin entertainment and scheduled outdoor time.

"Fresh air is piped into the ship, and no air will be re-circulated between cabins and common areas," STB added.

"These are part of the Government's efforts to transfer workers to alternative living areas to reduce the spread of the virus within their dormitories."

Another cruise ship, the SuperStar Aquarius, has also passed evaluation checks and is ready to receive more workers.

STB had said earlier in April that the Government was studying the feasibility of using these two mid-sized cruise ships as temporary accommodation for foreign workers who have recovered from Covid-19 and tested negative for the virus.

This is a way to further manage the coronavirus transmissions and to allow health measures to be implemented more effectively in existing dormitories by reducing the number of workers there, STB said.

The two cruise ships can complement other interim facilities such as Singapore Armed Forces military camps and vacant Housing Development Board blocks, it said.



PHOTO: SINGAPORE TOURISM BOARD/FACEBOOK



Genting Cruise Lines, which runs both ships, said on Friday that it has implemented "stringent precautionary measures, including the highest standards of preventive hygiene, sanitisation and disinfection procedures to safeguard the well-being of all guests and crew".

"As such, there have been no reported cases of Covid-19 among guests or crew to date while on board or transmitted via any of (their) cruise ships," said Mr Michael Goh, president of Dream Cruises and head of international sales at Genting Cruise Lines.

The company added: "Together with the Singapore Government at the forefront, every effort will be made to uphold the health and welfare of Singapore's foreign workers while on board the ship, which include observing the highest standards of safe distancing and preventive measures at all times."