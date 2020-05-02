Foreign workers thanked for their contributions

Foreign workers were thanked for their contributions by a range of Singaporeans and groups on a very different May Day yesterday.

Manpower Minister Josephine Teo thanked them for their contributions to Singapore in a Facebook video and assured them many Singaporeans were supporting them as they tide through Covid-19. "With your support, we will succeed. And we can celebrate together at the right time," she said.

Foreign workers have been the focus of this year's May Day celebrations as they make up a disproportionately large group of Covid-19 patients, and government leaders have assured them their health and other needs will be taken care of. Public agencies are also working with non-governmental organisations on these efforts.

To support migrant workers here who have been affected by the pandemic, Pizza Hut donated 3,000 personal pan Veggie Lovers pizzas to them yesterday.

Hindu temples, Hindu organisations and several Indian community groups also began giving out 5,000 care packs to migrant workers who have recovered from Covid-19. The initiative is driven by the Community Seva Committee of the Hindu Endowments Board.

The Singapore Bangladesh Society held a Facebook live show yesterday and launched an online quiz for migrant workers on Covid-19 awareness. Prizes included smartphones and shopping vouchers.

Companies here also recognised their staff. Electronics giant Gain City compiled a collage of 800 photos of its workers posing with the Singapore flag. "We want to create the biggest celebration of our labour of love to the country, to the company and to our families," said its digital marketing and e-commerce head Terence Ang. He said the company believes its greatest asset is its people.

Singapore Post invited people to show appreciation for postal workers by posting a thank-you message on social media.

Pre-school operator Star Learners had a special May Day gift for its over 500 teachers and staff. Chief executive officer Tan Meng Wei and his family spent a month putting together an original song and music video titled You Are My Hero. Said Mr Tan's wife Dawn, who is head of curriculum: "The main reason we did this was to encourage our educators and highlight the extra effort they have been putting in during this period."

Meanwhile, the Migrant Workers' Centre posted a May Day appreciation video on Facebook with messages to the migrant workers from its student volunteers.

Migrant advocacy group Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics (Home) organised a special Labour Day dinner for about 50 foreign domestic workers staying in its shelter.

In a May Day statement, Home called for a close examination of the systemic issues affecting migrant workers and to take concrete steps to better their working and living conditions, and change biases and attitudes towards them.

ENSURING THEIR WELL-BEING We also remember our migrant workers and all that they have done for us. That's why we are going all out to take care of them and ensure their overall well-being. NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT MINISTER LAWRENCE WONG, who co-chairs a task force tackling the coronavirus outbreak here, in a Facebook post.

The group also made several recommendations, such as better regulation of recruitment practices and to implement readily available and free helplines and counselling centres to address the migrant workers' mental health needs.

Panellists in an online discussion held yesterday also said that standards at workers' dormitories need to be raised but the greater challenge lies in effecting fundamental changes to the entire ecosystem surrounding this group. These include addressing their financial insecurity and mental health while improving communication and helping them integrate with society.

Dr Imran Tajudeen, from the Department of Architecture at the National University of Singapore, cited the lack of social integration of migrant workers, who may be housed in dormitories on the peripheries of society.

"The visibility is important, because not only do we not see them, (when we do) we see them only in a negative light," he said at the Web seminar held by non-governmental organisation Maruah Singapore.

Mr Alex Au, vice-president of Transient Workers Count Too, noted: "What is hopeful is the Manpower Minister's assurance that dormitory standards will be looked into... (but) it is just a symptom of a much greater structural problem and we might as well take the opportunity now to address issues of their financial security."