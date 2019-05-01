Foreign workers get Labour Day lunch and goodie bags from SPH

Around 400 construction workers received a welcome reprieve yesterday when 19 volunteers from Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) delivered bento lunch sets, drinks, goodie bags and newspapers to them.

The labourers are working on The Woodleigh Residences, an integrated development by Kajima Development and SPH.

Mr Naagalingam Sellaiah, 49, told The Straits Times that this was the first time he had received goodie bags and food at work in his 20 years in the industry.

"I usually spend about $150 a month on my basic necessities. The goodie bags contained practical items like drinks, a towel and a T-shirt, which would help reduce my expenses for the month," he added.

The goodie bags, which also contained snacks, a tote bag and other items sponsored by SPH staff and departments, were given to the workers - who hail from countries such as China, Bangladesh and India - to mark Labour Day today.

Mr Yeo Jia Chyang, 44, from SPH's technology department, said: "Foreign workers help contribute to our society, and we should show some appreciation for them. This is a good start."

When asked about the task of taking the 434 bento sets and the goodie bags to the construction site, he laughed and said it was nothing, compared with the work that the foreign workers put in.

PRACTICAL GIFTS I usually spend about $150 a month on my basic necessities. The goodie bags contained practical items like drinks, a towel and a T-shirt, which would help reduce my expenses for the month. CONSTRUCTION WORKER NAAGALINGAM SELLAIAH

Ms Chin Soo Fang, head of corporate communications and corporate social responsibility at SPH, said: "Foreign workers form a significant part of our workforce and help build the beautiful community that we live in.

"We appreciate the hard work that our foreign friends put in, and are happy to be able to use this opportunity to show our appreciation towards them."

The Woodleigh Residences in the Bidadari estate will be launched on May 11.