Foreign worker housing at full capacity, with situation unlikely to ease soon

SINGAPORE - When construction activity rebounded to almost pre-pandemic levels in 2022, many firms began to hire in earnest once more, but soon ran into a problem: where to house all their workers.

Any unoccupied spots in the Republic’s stock of 256,000 beds in purpose-built dormitories (PBDs) were quickly snapped up, and rental rates began to climb. The Straits Times reported in January that companies which had to renew their workers’ tenancy agreements paid premiums of 30 per cent or more.

This came as sky-high rents for Housing Board flats prompted some employers of employment pass and Malaysian work permit holders to move their workers to PBDs, further fuelling bed demand, according to dorm operators.

“To my knowledge, the cost of housing workers at PBDs has increased by between $50 and $100 per bed,” said Mr Stanley Soh, 43, Ngee Cheng Electric’s human resources and operations manager. “Cost is one issue; another is availability of beds as most of the PBDs are full.”

Some companies sought permission from the authorities to install more beds in their industrial premises, known as factory-converted dormitories (FCDs), but were rejected, said Ms Jolene Teo, 59, director of Southern Airconditioning Engineering. The authorities said this was to minimise additional pressure on infrastructure such as the sewerage system.

It was thus good news when the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) told firms in February that these rules would be relaxed for up to three years in 13 areas around the island where new temporary workers’ dorms were previously disallowed.

Yet, while any easing helps, industry players said the small injection of beds from this policy tweak is unlikely to alleviate the current tight situation in the short term, especially as the worker accommodation industry here will soon undergo a major transition to meet enhanced legal standards.

They note that Singapore’s 53 PBDs are essentially operating at full capacity today, higher than the 88 per cent cited by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) at the start of the pandemic and the 60 per cent in April 2021, when new quick-build dorms (QBDs) and temporary quarters were completed to house workers in order to reduce dormitory density.

“There is unlikely to be any new dormitories coming up until 2025, hence bed supply will remain the same or even reduce,” said a spokesman for the Dormitory Association Singapore Limited (DASL), a trade body that represents the interests of dorm operators here.

Ms Teo said her firm is applying to expand the current number of beds in its Tagore Lane FCD, from 28 beds to 48 beds. But it also intends to bring in more workers, who will have to be housed off-site. To her knowledge, the monthly cost of a dorm bed has risen to around $450.

Majority of dorms to be licensed under expanded law

Come April 1, all foreign worker dorms housing seven or more workers must be licensed under the expanded Foreign Employee Dormitories Act (Feda).

Overnight, about 1,600 dorms will come under the law, compared with just the 53 PBDs today, giving MOM more levers to act against errant operators.