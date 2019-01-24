Foreign worker falls to death after rope holding him snaps in bizarre accident

SINGAPORE - A 27-year-old foreign construction worker fell to his death on Tuesday (Jan 22) when the rope he was attached to snapped after part of it became entangled with the side mirror of a passing bus.

The Indian national, who was painting the exterior of the Royal Plaza on Scotts, Singapore hotel, was secured to the rope and hovering several storeys above ground.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM), which is investigating the incident, said the bottom of the rope somehow became entangled with the private bus, causing it to snap.

As a result, the worker fell to the ground, the ministry said in a statement to The Straits Times.

ST understands that the accident took place at the rear of the hotel building. It is not known if the coach was ferrying passengers.

Police, which were notified of the industrial accident at 5.37pm, said the man was found motionless.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene by Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedics.

The MOM said the worker was employed by CKR Paints and Coating Specialist. The main contractor for the works was Advanced Specialist.

All painting and cleaning works requiring rope access at Royal Plaza on Scotts, Singapore have been halted.

When ST contacted CKR Paints and Coating Specialist, employees declined to comment on the accident.

They also did not elaborate if the company will provide support to the worker's next of kin.

"The authorities are already looking into it, so we'll have to wait to see what they say," said an employee over the phone.

Investigations by the MOM and police are ongoing.