Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan on work visit to Portugal from June 26 to July 2

SINGAPORE - Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan will be on a seven-day visit to Portugal where he will attend the United Nations Ocean Conference in Lisbon, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Sunday (June 26).

Dr Balakrishnan, who will be in Portugal from June 26 to July 2, will be delivering Singapore's national statement at the conference on Monday. The first UN Ocean Conference was held in New York in 2017.

At the event, the minister will also co-chair a high-level symposium and an interactive dialogue session, and participate in the Atlantic, Indian Ocean and South East Asia Small Island Developing States side event.

While in Portugal, he will call on the President of the Assembly of the Republic Augusto Santos Silva and meet Foreign Minister João Cravinho, as well as other prominent Portuguese personalities.

Dr Balakrishnan will also attend the inauguration ceremony for the expansion of the PSA Sines terminal, which is located 150km from Lisbon.

The terminal is capable of receiving the world's biggest container ships.

PSA International, formerly the Port of Singapore Authority, has operations in 50 locations in 26 countries around the world.