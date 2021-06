SINGAPORE - Children between three and six years old with a foreign-born mother and a father born in Singapore show more behavioural problems compared with their peers whose parents were both born here because of financial and other stresses that affect parenting.

In a recent study, Professor Jean Yeung found that families with a foreign-born mother and a father born here have the lowest monthly per capita family income of $1,580, compared with $2,586 for families with both parents born here.