Spotting the signs of abuse might be crucial, but ensure you understand the heartbreaking reasons why many battered husbands feel forced to stay.

Synopsis: On Wednesdays, The Straits Times takes a hard look at Singapore’s social issues of the day with guests.

Spousal abuse cases in Singapore rose significantly in 2024 to 2,136, up from 2,008 such cases in 2023, according to the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF).

While official figures did not give a breakdown of these cases by gender, the defamation case of Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard and post-Covid-19 awareness have encouraged more men to step forward, said a counsellor who runs a specialised support group for battered husbands.

To find out more in this episode, assistant podcast editor Lynda Hong speaks with Josiah Yeo, a counsellor at Lutheran Community Care Services (LCCS), who started its support group for abused husbands in 2022.



Mr Yeo details how one of the abused husbands in the support group was beaten with golf clubs and made to slap himself in public. He was even locked out of the house and made to kowtow in front of the door 30 times, before he could get into his home.

Apart from abusive marriages, Mr Yeo also gives some pre-marital advice on what are some red flags to look out for, especially in the dating stage.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:49 Impact of Johnny Depp’s defamation suit on men in Singapore

9:31 When do abused husbands finally walk away from a marriage?

14:05 Why men don’t confide in their friends

18:40 Three reasons men stay in abusive marriage

19:11 Breaking the “bro code”: How to check on a friend without making it awkward

32:39 Dating red flags - how to spot a potential abusive spouse

Host: Lynda Hong

Produced and edited by: Hadyu Rahim

Executive producers: Ernest Luis & Lynda Hong

---

---