For Singapore sprinter Shanti Pereira and her coach, perfect chemistry is the formula for speed

When she hears the question, Shanti Pereira’s face transforms. It radiates energy and brightens. She’s smiling, you see, and it’s like a joyous light has been turned on.

“Oh gosh,” she says.

“One thing I don’t like about him?”

“Him” is her coach Luis Cunha, who is sitting next to her in the air-conditioned gym at Home of Athletics on a sweltering May day. He – beard trimmed and manner thoughtful – resembles a greying academic. She, all lean muscle, has the relaxed ease of a resting greyhound.

In 40 minutes, the newly crowned Sportswoman of the Year and the Coach of the Year will be out there again, straining in the sun, their lives urgent because, in their world, time is always ticking. Already he’s sending her texts every morning with pictures of the Eiffel Tower and the number of days left until the Paris Olympics. His message is clear. Soyez prete. Be ready.

Only a race has a finish line, speed does not. You can always be faster and so “push” is his daily hymn. A pushing so profound that in the 4½ years of his coaching, in a sport measured in fractions, a once-stagnant sprinter has leapt whole numbers. From 23.60 seconds in the 200m to 22.57. If she’s the powerful, gifted engine, he’s the mechanic. A thoughtful one but also, er, pushy.

It’s why she laughs when asked what she doesn’t like about him.

“He nags a lot.”

His face wears a quizzical look. He’s a multilingual European, who speaks Portuguese, Spanish, French and English with varying fluency, but this particular word is foreign to him.

Naggy? What is naggy, he asks.

She explains, and he understands. This is his job: to repeat, to demand, to find from her that little extra.

“I know this can be annoying,” he explains. “If I tell her to push, she sometimes says,” – imitating her tone of exasperation – “‘I’m pushing.’ Okay, but you need to push more.”

But wait, Shanti, what do you like about him?

She pauses.

She’s taking a long time, I tease Cunha.

He grins. “It’s because there are so many things.”

She agrees, suddenly serious. “He’s passionate, he is detail-oriented, he is very knowledgeable and very kind... He accepts me for who I am and the fact I’m not just an athlete but I’m a human, too.” She’ll have bad days, slow days, emotionally fragile days, but he’s always there.

It’s an afternoon full of fondness and familiarity; one person starting a thought, the other completing it. These are two humans, one 59, the other 27, from different lands, who’ve placed their trust in each other. He has faith that she has the potential and will. She has faith that he makes her better. If her speed is the fire, this chemistry is the spark.