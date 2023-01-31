For persons with disabilities, nursing home hiring scheme opens new doors

SINGAPORE - Ms Pang Jian Ting, who has an intellectual disability which limits her communication and motor skills, was so stressed in her new job at a nursing home at first that she lost 3kg in three months.

She had gone from a desk-bound role in data entry to a physically-demanding job at Peacehaven Nursing Home, helping nurses feed and keep watch over the elderly with dementia, who could be difficult or disoriented.

Once, a resident left the ward without warning. Ms Pang went home only late at night after the resident had been found.

But Ms Pang, 34, has since eased into her new role. She is one of about 250 people with intellectual disabilities or autism who have found jobs in the healthcare sector since 2014 thanks to SG Enable, the central agency for disability and inclusion in Singapore.

About 80 of these persons with disabilities – who have moderate to high support needs – are employed in nursing homes.

Under a new tie-up between the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) and SG Enable in October 2022, more than 60 job opportunities have been created in 12 community care organisations.

The agency has been working closely with SG Enable since 2019 to promote the employment of persons with disabilities in the community care sector. To uplift the capabilities of health professionals with disabilities, AIC provides added support in areas such as training and retention to community care organisations which hire persons with disabilities.

Cares for two wards of residents

People with intellectual disabilities or autism, who may need more accommodations such as flexible work hours and simpler instructions, often have a harder time finding work than people with physical disabilities.

While most of them can take on simple stewarding and cleaning jobs, suitable candidates such as Ms Pang are also placed in other roles such as care assistant.

Ms Pang’s caregiver Madam Yeo, who works in the same sector, told The Straits Times that a careful balance had to be struck: “The centre takes care of residents with dementia. And so we had to be very sure that whatever contribution she makes does not compromise the well-being of the seniors.”

Ms Pang started with assisting, instead of directly feeding, the residents, then moved on to feeding even the more difficult ones. She now cares for two wards of residents.