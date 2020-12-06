Footwear frenzy

Retailer Foot Locker has been ordered to suspend operations for 10 days, from yesterday to Dec 14, at its Orchard Gateway @ Emerald outlet for failing to comply with Covid-19 safe management measures.

"Large crowds had gathered at the outlet for a product launch on Friday, despite repeated advisories by public enforcement agencies on crowd management," the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Enterprise Singapore (ESG) said in a joint statement yesterday.

During the period of its suspension, Foot Locker's Orchard outlet is not permitted to conduct physical retail activities, but may continue to carry out such activities online.

Investigations are still ongoing and further enforcement action may be taken, the agencies said.

STB and ESG are also engaging Foot Locker on the measures it will take for future product launches, including the potential cessation of all such physical activity at its locations across Singapore.

They added that retail businesses are strongly advised to hold online sales, instead of organising physical product launches that may attract large crowds.

"If physical launches are held, businesses must ensure they have robust plans for safe management measures in place, including crowd management and capacity limits," the agencies said.

On Friday night, crowds had gathered for yesterday's release of limited-edition Adidas sneakers, an item that can fetch a tidy profit on the secondary market due to high demand.

A Foot Locker spokesman told The Sunday Times yesterday: "We take the issues of crowding seriously and are continuing to work diligently and proactively to maintain safe distancing for all of our shoppers and staff.

"We will continue to enforce restrictions on maximum occupancy for all of our stores according to the guidelines set forth by the local authorities."

When The Sunday Times visited the footwear store at around 10am yesterday, there were no crowds. Security officers were seen advising some people waiting outside the store that the sneaker launch had been cancelled.

On Friday, photos circulating on social media at about 8pm showed a crowd of around 100 people packed shoulder to shoulder outside the footwear store.

The crowds dispersed shortly after 8.30pm when safe distancing ambassadors and police officers arrived.

Adidas' Yeezy sneaker line, the product of a collaboration between rapper Kanye West and the sports shoe brand, has drawn large crowds in Singapore and abroad during past launches.

The newly released Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Men Originals retails at $349 on the Adidas Singapore website, while its equivalent for children and infants goes for $250 and $220 respectively. All three products are sold out on the website.

Adidas Singapore had held an online ballot for the limited release, but many sneaker aficionados who missed out appeared to have tried their luck at Foot Locker, given the high resale value of the shoes.

Foot Locker Singapore had earlier marketed itself as the place to snag the exclusive shoes.

"These trainers are hot - the hype is real... Foot Locker is at the head of the latest trends, so you know it'll stock Yeezy boost trainers online and in select stores," it said on its website prior to the launch.

The Foot Locker Singapore website was down as of yesterday afternoon. It was also down on Friday evening.

Last June, the launch of the limited-edition Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in black drew a long queue that lasted for many hours ahead of its release at Foot Locker's Jewel Changi Airport outlet.

Under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act passed in Parliament in April, those found flouting safe management measures face a fine of up to $10,000 and/or imprisonment of up to six months.

Repeat offenders can be fined up to $20,000 and/or jailed for up to one year.