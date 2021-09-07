Footpath along shophouses in Havelock Road to be widened for better pedestrian access

SINGAPORE - The widening of a footpath along 715 and 745 Havelock Road will become permanent after the completion of a six-month trial, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Tuesday (Sept 7).

The trial, which began in March, saw the extension of the footpath along 13 roadside parking lots in front of a row of shophouses using temporary water-filled barricades.

Works for the permanent widening will start this month and are expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2022.

LTA had previously said the narrow walkway in front of the shophouses could not accommodate pedestrian traffic at times, especially during peak hours.

LTA told the Straits Times on Tuesday that its engagements with stakeholders during the trial saw a majority giving positive feedback on the decision to widen the footpath permanently.

A ramp for easier access by wheelchair users or those with bulky items will be built along the footpath after suggestions from residents and shop owners.

Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor said the changes will be good for everyone who uses the footpaths there.

"For instance, owners of shophouses benefit from their customers having a better experience as they make their way to the shophouses. Residents, too, can enjoy a safer and better walking experience," Dr Khor said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

In July, LTA said that permanent changes will be made in Kampung Admiralty after a six-month trial that started in February.

A lane along Woodlands Ring Road between Woodlands Drive 71 and Woodlands Drive 63 that was converted into a path for pedestrians and cyclists for the trial will become permanent.

LTA said this will ensure that nearby residents and students from nearby schools, such as the Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore's Woodlands Gardens School, will have more space for walking and cycling.

It will also make Kampung Admiralty and Admiralty MRT station more easily accessible for pedestrians.

Buses and private vehicles will only be allowed to travel in a single direction due to the pedestrianised lane.

There will also be a new bus stop for services 901M and 912/912A in front of Kampung Admiralty along Woodlands Ring Road, as well as cycling paths and covered linkways for accessibility.

The ongoing works are expected to be finished around August 2022.

The two projects are among 60 road-repurposing projects being explored islandwide.

Dr Khor said during the Budget debate in March that LTA would also look at improving walkability in the Civic District, including potentially closing off Anderson Bridge to traffic.