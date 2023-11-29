Footballer Gabriel Quak wows judges by crooning Malay song in TV competition

SINGAPORE – He was worried he would “make a fool” out of himself but after months of coaxing, footballer Gabriel Quak finally swopped his boots for a microphone for a night – and blew everyone away.
The 33-year-old Hougang United winger performed a rendition of Malay ballad ‘Hanya Rindu’ on an episode of Suria singing competition ‘Berani Nyanyi?’, which was aired on Nov 28, and received high praise from the judges, as well as those on social media.
Berani Nyanyi?, which means “Dare to sing?”, is in its second season and features personalities who are not professional singers.
After Quak, who was decked out in a purple suit for the performance, finished belting out the song, he was given a standing ovation by the panel of five judges, which included comedian Gurmit Singh and rapper Sheikh Haikel.
Fellow competitor and television presenter Huda Ali remarked: “I was transfixed... his pronunciation is so clear. There are some Malays who do not speak (the language) as clearly.”
Those who know Quak would not be surprised, however.
He told The Straits Times in a phone interview on Nov 29 that he had picked the language up from the age of 15 from his teammates, the majority of whom were Malay.
“No one taught me,” he said. “I just learnt from those around me, and began conversing and understanding the language.
“I can now fully understand Bahasa Melayu and Bahasa Indonesia, although not too many ‘cheem’ (Hokkien for complex) words.”
Quak said he first learnt about the show through a producer friend who tried to persuade him to join as a participant about four months ago.
At first, he declined, unsure of the reception he would receive and having never performed at a large-scale event.
“Even at karaoke sessions with friends, you won’t see me with a microphone. The only places I’ve performed at are charity events and at old folks’ homes,” Quak said.
He eventually gave in after being influenced by his TV personality friends like Haikel, singer Fauzie Laily and Najip Ali, who is also the host of Berani Nyanyi.
Quak’s busy schedule – aside from his football career, he has also been a real estate agent since the start of 2022 – meant he had only one rehearsal session before his performance, which was recorded.
It proved all he needed, as he earned 83 points to emerge the top performer of the episode.
A stunned Haikel said: “Bro. I am shocked with what you did today, but I am so proud of you. Thank you for doing this.”
Quak’s performance also received acclaim on social media.
Instagram user @i.am.simontan said: “Wow, he can play football, and sing Malay songs. Idol.”
Another user @ridhwan_arturomio said: “Singing a Malay song... Salute to you!”
Quak noted that most of the reactions he has received have been positive, with many shocked at his fluency in Malay and his ability to sing.
Whether he ends up making it to the semi-final of the competition or not – Quak said he does not know yet – the football ace said he simply wants to enjoy the ride and “have fun”.
For now, however, Quak will turn his attention back to performing on the pitch with an AFC Cup game against Malaysia’s Sabah on Nov 30, before a two-legged semi-final tie with Brunei DPMM in the Singapore Cup on Dec 3 and 6.