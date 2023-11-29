Footballer Gabriel Quak wows judges by crooning Malay song in TV competition

SINGAPORE – He was worried he would “make a fool” out of himself but after months of coaxing, footballer Gabriel Quak finally swopped his boots for a microphone for a night – and blew everyone away.

The 33-year-old Hougang United winger performed a rendition of Malay ballad ‘Hanya Rindu’ on an episode of Suria singing competition ‘Berani Nyanyi?’, which was aired on Nov 28, and received high praise from the judges, as well as those on social media.

Berani Nyanyi?, which means “Dare to sing?”, is in its second season and features personalities who are not professional singers.

After Quak, who was decked out in a purple suit for the performance, finished belting out the song, he was given a standing ovation by the panel of five judges, which included comedian Gurmit Singh and rapper Sheikh Haikel.

Fellow competitor and television presenter Huda Ali remarked: “I was transfixed... his pronunciation is so clear. There are some Malays who do not speak (the language) as clearly.”

Those who know Quak would not be surprised, however.

He told The Straits Times in a phone interview on Nov 29 that he had picked the language up from the age of 15 from his teammates, the majority of whom were Malay.

“No one taught me,” he said. “I just learnt from those around me, and began conversing and understanding the language.

“I can now fully understand Bahasa Melayu and Bahasa Indonesia, although not too many ‘cheem’ (Hokkien for complex) words.”

Quak said he first learnt about the show through a producer friend who tried to persuade him to join as a participant about four months ago.

At first, he declined, unsure of the reception he would receive and having never performed at a large-scale event.

“Even at karaoke sessions with friends, you won’t see me with a microphone. The only places I’ve performed at are charity events and at old folks’ homes,” Quak said.

He eventually gave in after being influenced by his TV personality friends like Haikel, singer Fauzie Laily and Najip Ali, who is also the host of Berani Nyanyi.

Quak’s busy schedule – aside from his football career, he has also been a real estate agent since the start of 2022 – meant he had only one rehearsal session before his performance, which was recorded.

It proved all he needed, as he earned 83 points to emerge the top performer of the episode.