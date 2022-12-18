Football: Vietnam are favourites for 2022 AFF C’ship, admits Thai coach Polking

SINGAPORE – Thailand’s AFF Championship title defence has been hit hard by several of their regulars’ absence for the upcoming competition, handing two-time winners Vietnam an early advantage.

Among those missing are the last edition’s Player of the Tournament Chanathip Songkrasin and Supachok Sarachat, both of whom play in the J-League, and Buriram United’s prolific attacking duo of Supachai Chaided and Suphanat Muenta.

With the biennial Asean Football Federation (AFF) tournament not part of the Fifa calendar, clubs are not obliged to release their players and Thailand coach Mano Polking told The Straits Times it will be tough to retain the trophy.

The Thais start their campaign against Brunei – making their first appearance since 1996 – in Group A on Tuesday before facing the Philippines, Indonesia and Cambodia. The competition reverts to a home-and-away format, with the top two from each group advancing to the semi-finals.

Polking, who became a national hero after leading the War Elephants to their sixth AFF crown in Singapore in January, said: “Our chances are lower this time. It is going to be more difficult than before, but we will always give our all to win.

“The win at the last AFF was the greatest moment for me as a coach and for sure, if we are able to do it this time despite the challenges we have, the feeling will be greater.”

He is relying on Teerasil Dangda, the competition’s all-time scorer with 19 goals. The veteran, 36, bagged a brace in their 6-0 thrashing of Myanmar in a friendly on Dec 11.

Polking said: “Vietnam is No. 1. They are the favourites because of the long time they have had to prepare for the tournament and how long that squad has been together. But I do believe in us and I hope we will improve with each game.”

The Vietnamese, who lost to Thailand in the semi-finals, started training in late November and won both build-up games, against Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund (2-1) and the Philippines (1-0). They are also boosted by the availability of star winger Nguyen Quang Hai, who plays for France’s Ligue 2 side Pau FC.

Vietnam football analyst Quan Tran Tue said the players’ biggest motivating factor will be to give coach Park Hang-seo, who delivered the 2018 AFF title along with golds at the 2019 and 2021 SEA Games, a victorious farewell. The South Korean, 65, is leaving his role after five years at the helm.

Quan said: “We have great memories with coach Park in charge. I believe the players will give it all to give their coach a great parting gift.”

Vietnam face Laos in their Group B opener on Wednesday before taking on Myanmar, Malaysia and Singapore.

Indonesia, who have never won the tournament and lost six finals, are themselves are also on a mission to bring some joy to their compatriots. A riot and stampede after a football match at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in East Java on Oct 1 resulted in the death of more than 130 people.