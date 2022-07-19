Football match held in honour of late prosecutor who fought against match-fixing

SINGAPORE - The legal fraternity came together on Tuesday (July 19) in a football match to celebrate a prosecutor who was devoted to cleaning up the beautiful game.

Officers from the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) and judiciary, members of the criminal Bar and Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong were among the players at Jalan Besar Stadium to remember Mr G. Kannan, who died last month at 52.

He died in an accident while on holiday in Phuket.

Mr Kannan, who was a senior director and senior state counsel in the AGC's Crime Division, set up a task force in the AGC to combat match-fixing. The unit oversaw several high-profile prosecutions.

They included the case against Rajendran R. Kurusamy, who attempted to fix a game in the 2015 SEA Games between Timor-Leste and Malaysia. The 55-year-old Singaporean was sentenced to four years' jail.

A minute of applause was held before Tuesday's match, which was organised by the AGC and the criminal Bar, and supported by the Football Association of Singapore.

Deputy Attorney-General Hri Kumar Nair, who also took to the field in the game, gave a speech before the kick-off, paying tribute to Mr Kannan.

He said: "He was with us in AGC for so many years, and all of us, his colleagues and friends, remember him for his wisdom, his wit, his dedication, his professionalism and, most of all, his friendship.

"And the fact that we have come together, both prosecutors and the defence Bar, as well as Minister Edwin Tong and Justice Kwek Mean Luck, shows the amount of respect Kannan has earned from all of us, and sadly, we will miss him."

In recognition of Mr Kannan's desire to give back to football, a donation of $16,000 was made in his name to SportCares, the philanthropic arm of statutory board Sport Singapore.

The money was collected from the match participants, Mr Kannan's colleagues, members of the criminal Bar, as well as his family and friends, with a cheque presented by Mr Nair to director of SportCares Shawn Lim.

The match, which also featured players from the Ministry of Manpower, was played over an hour in a competitive spirit.