Foot procession, kavadis returning to Thaipusam after 2 years

SINGAPORE – Come Feb 5, the sound of music will fill the 3.2km stretch between Serangoon Road and Tank Road as Hindu devotees walk from Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple to Sri Thendayuthapani Temple in 2023’s Thaipusam foot procession.

The annual religious festival had fewer participants in more muted celebrations in the last two years, as the authorities took steps to minimise the risk of Covid-19. The customary foot procession was scrapped, and the use of kavadis – wooden or metal structures carrying milk offerings – and ceremonial piercings was disallowed.

About 30,000 people are expected to be part of 2023’s procession, with a third carrying milk pot offerings called paal kudam. Meanwhile, some 200 devotees will be carrying kavadis.

At a press conference on Friday, Mr T. Raja Segar chief executive of the Hindu Endowments Board welcomed the lifting of restrictions on Thaipusam, citing how devotees have been waiting to celebrate the festival as they had always done.

“You can say that we are starting with a big bang after Covid-19, and that is great,” he said, noting, however, that the festival organisers had also drawn lessons from the pandemic in planning for this year.

He cited the offering of paal kudam, which devotees can now choose to prepare themselves or pick up from the Tank Road temple, instead of being allowed to use only those prepared by the temple.

Mr Raja said that during the pandemic, the festival centred around Sri Thendayuthapani Temple, with devotees needing to book slots for the time they could enter the temple, thus preventing overcrowding.

“Looking at the benefits of the system, we are continuing with it. Whatever we learn from this year, we will make use of it to make next year’s Thaipusam even better.”

Besides regulating the number of devotees at the temple in the past two years, the pandemic also curtailed other Thaipusam practices.

Aside from the foot procession from Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple to Tank Road being scrapped, groups carrying musical instruments or any form of amplification device were not allowed to enter the temple.

The elderly, the young and those who were physically challenged were also encouraged to pray at home and join the live-stream for the Thaipusam prayer session. The live streaming will continue in 2023, but centred around key moments, said Mr Ramasamy Meiyappan, the deputy president of Sri Thendayuthapani Temple.

Mr Edwin Tong, who is Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, will join the festivities on Feb 5. The foot procession will set off the night before, at 11:30pm.

To book slots for paal kudam offerings, devotees can visit www.thaipusam.sg. The sale of tickets for Thaipusam-related activities will close on Feb 3 at 8.30pm.

Meanwhile, those planning to carry a kavadi will have to purchase tickets at either Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple or Sri Thendayuthapani Temple.

Tickets for the chariot and spike kavadis, however, will be sold only at the Serangoon Road temple.