Foodpanda rider who wrote on wall outside customer’s unit remorseful, has cleaned up writing

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A Foodpanda spokesperson said the platform also reached out to the customer directly to offer compensation.

SINGAPORE – A delivery rider who was caught on video writing a customer’s unit number on the wall outside their home is remorseful over the act and has cleaned the wall, said Foodpanda.

In response to media queries, a spokesperson for the food delivery platform said the rider was “attempting to ensure the delivery could be properly verified as part of the proof-of-delivery process”, and added that the action was inappropriate and did not meet the standards they expect of their delivery partners.

The incident that took place at about 7.15pm on June 1, was captured on the customer’s CCTV footage from outside their house. The footage shows a delivery rider writing on the wall before taking a picture. A food delivery pack can also be seen placed on the bench beside the door.

The customer did not share where they lived.

The footage that has since gone viral on multiple social media platforms, and some netizens have even urged the customer to make a police report over the incident.

“We have since spoken with the delivery partner and reinforced our expectations on proper delivery conduct,” said the spokesperson, who added that that the delivery rider has returned to the customer’s unit to clean the wall.

The spokesperson said Foodpanda has also reached out to the customer directly and has offered compensation.