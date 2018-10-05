Foodpanda delivery rider injured after accident with car in Choa Chu Kang

SINGAPORE - A 33-year-old motorcyclist was taken to National University Hospital (NUH) after his motorcycle collided with a car in Choa Chu Kang on Friday (Oct 5).

The police said they were alerted to the accident, which occurred at the junction of Choa Chu Kang Drive and Teck Whye Avenue, at 1.14pm.

The motorcyclist was unconscious when he was taken to NUH.

The Straits Times understands that he was a delivery rider for food delivery company Foodpanda and that he suffered traumatic injuries as a result of the accident.

The driver of the car is believed to have been travelling in the right-most lane of Choa Chu Kang Drive at the time of the incident.

When he came to the junction, the traffic light was red but a green right-turn arrow was displayed.

He had therefore begun to make a right turn, when he felt a bump against the side of his car.

ST understands that this was caused by the motorcycle colliding with the car. However, details of what had caused the motorcyclist to crash into the car are not yet known.

As of 5pm, the motorcyclist's condition was believed to be unstable.

No arrests have been made yet in connection with this accident. Police investigations are ongoing.

ST has contacted Foodpanda for more information.