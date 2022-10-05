Food wholesaler Pisces Supplier fined $6,000 for illegally importing fruits and vegetables

SINGAPORE - A company that imports fresh produce was fined $6,000 for illegally importing about 395kg of undeclared and underdeclared fresh fruits and vegetables such as Chinese cabbage, chilli padi, lime and cucumber.

Pisces Supplier had also illegally imported 78kg of undeclared processed vegetables like cut brinjal and cabbage, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

The company's director Karen Lee Siang Lin was also fined $5,500 for failing to prevent the offence from being committed.

SFA said the items were found in a truck during a joint operation conducted by the agency and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) at Woodlands Checkpoint on Nov 17, 2021.

The truck was delivering food produce to Pisces Supplier. SFA said all illegal consignments were seized.

In Singapore, food imports can be imported only by licensed importers, and every consignment must be declared and accompanied by a valid import permit.

SFA said illegally imported vegetables are of unknown sources and can pose a food safety risk.

It added that these vegetables can be subject to pesticide abuse, and that long-term ingestion of excessive pesticide residues can lead to adverse health effects.

Offenders who illegally import fresh fruits and vegetables can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to three years, or both.

Processed fruits and vegetables that are illegally imported will also result in offenders receiving a maximum fine of $1,000, with a maximum fine of $2,000 for subsequent convictions.