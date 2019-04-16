Food waste being turned into fertiliser, feed

A cleaning assistant places food waste into an eco-digester at a local shopping centre, on March 26, 2019.
Where does your food waste go after you return your tray at the foodcourt? Most of the time, it ends up in the incinerator, further damaging the environment.

Developers such as Lendlease are looking to do more by working with tenants and installing eco-digesters to direct food waste into sewers instead. Some other versions of the machine, such as those by Westcom Solutions, turn the waste into fertiliser or animal feed.

The local company has food machines in about 30 buildings here, including schools and hospitals.

