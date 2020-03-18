Food stock adequate if people buy responsibly, says Chan

Singapore has made contingency plans for a disruption of food supply from Malaysia and has more than three months' worth of stockpile if Singaporeans buy responsibly, Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said yesterday.

Employers of Malaysian workers who need to put up their staff in temporary accommodation can also get help from government agencies and trade associations, he said in an interview at his office.

He gave the assurances following concerns among Singaporeans over the implications of Malaysia's announcement on Monday that it will restrict movement within as well as in and out of the country from today till March 31, to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

Over 300,000 travellers use the land checkpoints between Singapore and Malaysia daily, with numbers up during festive seasons and school holidays.

"A disruption of supplies from Malaysia is one of the contingency scenarios we have planned for for many years," said Mr Chan, adding that Singaporeans need not worry as Singapore has plans to manage the situation with a combination of stockpiling, local production and diversification of overseas sources.

He said these channels will give Singapore time to source and bring in alternative supplies, should its usual supply lines be disrupted. He also noted that a restriction of human movement need not necessarily mean a disruption of the movement of goods.

"For carbohydrates, like rice and noodles, we have more than three months' worth of stockpile at the national level... For both proteins and vegetables, we have more than two months' worth of normal consumption," he said. "For eggs, we have local production and we have activated other air freight options to substitute the Malaysian supplies should they be disrupted."

Mr Chan said he could not reveal the actual numbers as doing so would affect Singapore's negotiations with overseas suppliers.

On housing Malaysian workers in Singapore who will not be able to cross the border, Mr Chan noted that many employers have been worried since Monday night about how to provide short-term accommodation for their Malaysian workers who do not have living arrangements here. These workers are estimated to number over 100,000.

He said: "Our economic agencies are working with the companies' dormitory operators and hotels to provide options... So, companies that need help for their workers' accommodation can contact economic agencies, and also work with their trade associations."

Yesterday, National Trades Union Congress secretary-general Ng Chee Meng also urged shoppers to remain calm, and said he was keeping close tabs on the situation with FairPrice chief executive officer Seah Kian Peng.

He told reporters on a visit to the FairPrice Xtra outlet in Kallang Wave Mall that while there was some anxiety over fresh produce, FairPrice has an ongoing strategy of source diversification, working with suppliers from various countries, and that there will be enough on the shelves for everybody.

"Buy only what you need, please. Otherwise, we may see some empty shelves again and this in turn will cause unnecessary panic buying," he said.

Mr Chan also said he understood the fear and anxiety some had, and urged Singaporeans who are calm to reach out to those who are nervous. "While we may be anxious individually, we can draw strength as a community, and we must remember to reach out to the... more vulnerable ones in our society."