Food safety agency appealing for information on video of chicken sausages with white worms

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) is appealing for more information after a video alleging that a popular brand of frozen chicken sausages bought here contained white worms was uploaded to YouTube on Monday (Nov 4).

In the video, two men and a woman can be heard discussing the white worms that fill the water that the sausages - allegedly from United States brand Valley Chef - are soaked in.

One of them repeats the experiment by emptying then refilling the bowl with water to show viewers that the white worms in the water emerged from the sausages.

They are also heard saying that the sausages were bought from supermarket chain FairPrice.

When asked whether it was investigating the safety of the sausages, the SFA referred The Straits Times to its Facebook post on Tuesday morning.

In it, the SFA said: "We are aware of a circulating video that shows chicken franks soaked in a bowl of water and what appears to be white worms floating in the water. According to the video, these chicken franks were supposedly bought in Singapore.

"We urge consumers who have more information on the video or who have encountered similar issues to provide details via our online feedback form."

According to FairPrice's website, the chicken sausages are currently being sold at a discounted price, in a promotion that is expected to last till Dec 1.

ST has contacted FairPrice for comment.