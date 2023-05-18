Food production in S’pore declined in 2022 due to Covid-19-related delays, limited consumer support

SINGAPORE - Vegetable, seafood and egg production in the Republic fell in 2022 due to dulled demand for local produce and delays in the building and upgrading of farms due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

While local egg production has steadily increased in recent years - reaching 30.5 per cent of eggs consumed here in 2021 - the figure fell to 28.9 per cent in 2022.

Less than 4 per cent of vegetables consumed in 2022 came from local farms. The share was 4.3 per cent in 2021. As for seafood, local production fell to 7.6 per cent, down from 8 per cent in 2021, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) in its annual food statistics report released on Thursday.

Singapore has set a goal to produce 30 per cent of its nutritional needs by 2030.

“The Covid-19 pandemic caused delays in the establishment and upgrading plans of new and existing farms, which affected the ability of farms to reach their full production capacity,” said SFA.

The agency added that it remains committed to building the agri-food industry’s capability and capacity to sustainably meet its 2030 food security goals.

More land tenders will be introduced to support a wider range of food types amid plans to turn Lim Chu Kang into a high-tech agri-food zone, it added.

Local farms have said that low demand has made it difficult to make their businesses commercially viable. Many consumers have been reluctant to buy local because they generally cost higher than imported produce.

Some vegetable farms previously told The Straits Times that they have had to discard or donate a portion of their leafy greens because of low sales. They have also had to scale down their production capacity to save on cost and reduce wastage.

To help tackle the demand issue, the local agri-food sector and SFA recently formed a coalition called the Alliance for Action to help generate consistent demand from commercial players for local produce.

One of the solutions proposed by the coalition may be a common platform for local farms to supply produce to the hotel, restaurant and catering sectors.

In March, SFA and industry associations also started a scheme to recognise food businesses and hotels that source at least 15 per cent of their fresh produce, in dollar value, from local farms.

Amid the push to boost food security, the number of places Singapore imports food from has risen from 172 countries and regions in 2019 to 183 in 2022.

For instance, Brunei, Colombia and Indonesia were approved as new sources for eggs, pork, and live chicken respectively in 2022.

Fewer people fell ill from foodborne illnesses in 2022, coming to about 24 per 100,000 people. In 2021, 25.6 in 100,000 had foodborne illnesses.