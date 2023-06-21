Food processing firm fined $10,000 for hygiene lapses, cockroach infestation

A food processing establishment was fined $10,000 on Wednesday for multiple offences under the Sale of Food Act, including hygiene lapses and the flouting of labelling requirements.

Singapore Food Agency officers had earlier discovered the offences after they inspected Aadhanya Trading’s premises at 123 Defu Lane 10 in March 2022, the agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

Among the offences found were a cockroach infestation and a damaged wall at the firm’s processing area. Labels of thosai batter sold by the company also did not comply with labelling requirements stipulated in Singapore’s Food Regulations.

The layout of the premises was also changed without approval.

“In the interest of public health, SFA directed the licensee to rectify the lapses and take necessary measures to improve the cleanliness of its premises,” said the agency.

SFA called on food establishments to ensure that their premises are clean and well maintained, and to adhere to proper food hygiene and food safety requirements.

It will take enforcement action against food operators who do not adhere to food safety regulations, it added.

Those found guilty can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to a year, or both.

The agency also advised members of the public who come across poor food safety practices in food establishments to not to patronise them, and make a report through its online feedback form for SFA to investigate.