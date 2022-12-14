Food manufacturing industry to have 2,500 redesigned and new roles to propel business growth

SINGAPORE – About 2,500 redesigned and new job roles in the food manufacturing industry will be available in the next five years.

There are eight new roles, such as food biotechnologist, sustainability engineer and automation engineer.

This comes in a refreshed Industry Transformation Map (ITM) 2025, launched by Manpower Minister Tan See Leng at the official opening of Sin Mui Heng Food Industries’ new factory at Bedok Food City on Wednesday.

In line with the ITM, the Jobs Transformation Map (JTM) for the sector was also revealed. It will enable employers to equip their workforce with the necessary skills and offer new job opportunities in tandem with transformation efforts.

The JTM was developed by Enterprise Singapore (ESG), the Ministry of Manpower and Workforce Singapore (WSG). Identifying the trends and impact on key jobs over the next three to five years, it recommends strategies that companies can adopt to upgrade their talent pool to support business transformation.

Companies cannot revamp unless their workers can support the new business models and job roles, said Dr Tan at the launch.

“Having skilled workers is what enables a business to transform. At the same time, when businesses transform, workers will be more motivated to go for reskilling to seize new opportunities,” he added.

Within the next five years, close to a quarter of the 22 job roles studied in the JTM will undergo some change and require redesign for an enhanced scope or responsibilities.

Some new skills needed in the future include emerging food technology. It involves reviewing new developments to see how they can be woven into product innovation and development.

Another new skill that will be needed is customer behaviour analysis, carried out by devising analysis tools and approaches, as well as tapping insights to drive innovation and formulation of new products.

The remaining job roles, while largely unchanged, will still require some upskilling to ensure workers keep pace as the sector transforms and adopts more automation and digitalisation.

Sin Mui Heng Food Industries retrained and redeployed its staff to take on higher value-added tasks to help improve productivity. Four production operators progressed to operate and troubleshoot machinery, while one administrative staff learnt to automate the tracing of inventory and procurement. A quality control staff was upskilled to handle food safety, and a chef was trained to take up a factory management role.

Government agencies such as ESG, WSG and SkillsFuture Singapore, along with partners such as National Trades Union Congress, will continue to support more companies to redesign jobs and reskill and upskill workers for the roles identified in the JTM.