Food handlers not required to wear masks or spit guards from Jan 1: SFA

The original requirement had been put in place since April 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic, to prevent any substance expelled from the mouth or nose from contaminating food.

SINGAPORE – From Jan 1, food handlers will no longer be required to wear masks or spit guards, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said.

The rule applies to all personnel engaged in the sale and preparation of food and drinks at all food establishments.

But in a statemen t on Dec 4, SFA said food contamination is mainly due to inadequate sanitation, poor handling and temperature management, and contact between raw and ready-to-eat (RTE) foods.

SFA added that it has assessed that there is a low risk to food safety when handlers do not wear such gear.

Nonetheless, SFA said food establishments should continue adopting good food safety practices. This includes proper food handling, time and temperature control, thorough cleaning and good housekeeping practices.

There were several high-profile food poisoning cases in Singapore in 2025.

In February, a total of 187 cases of gastroenteritis , more commonly known as stomach flu or food poisoning, were reported following the consumption of RTE meals distributed during a Total Defence Day exercise.

Investigations showed no food-borne pathogens and no food safety lapses in the ready-to-eat meals distributed during a Total Defence Day exercise in February. PHOTO: ST FILE

The authorities said no conclusive evidence linking the 187 cases of gastroenteritis to the consumption of the RTE meals was found.

More recently, as at Nov 21, 173 pupils and 12 employees from six E-Bridge pre-schools reported gastroenteritis symptoms , which include vomiting and diarrhoea, after eating food supplied by Middleton International School .

EtonHouse International Education Group , which operates E-Bridge pre-schools, on Nov 24 said preliminary results from tests on samples of food catered from the central kitchen for the six E-Bridge pre-schools suggest there was no contamination.

However, experts said the findings cannot be taken as conclusive.

SFA said food handlers are encouraged to wear masks or spit guards properly as a good practice. They should also ensure that masks and spit guards are handled properly and kept clean to prevent them for becoming sources of cross-contamination themselves, when improperly handled.

E-Bridge pre-schools operator EtonHouse International Education Group said that preliminary results suggest no contamination. PHOTO: E-BRIDGE.EDU.SG

The move to lift the requirement, SFA said, is part of a regular review of the food safety regulatory framework and to ensure it remains relevant in addressing food safety risks.

SFA director-general (food administration) and deputy chief executive Tan Lee Kim said policies are reviewed to ensure they remain relevant.

She also said SFA takes into account industry feedback, although its food safety policies are still science- and evidence-based.

Dr Tan said: “While the mask-wearing requirement for food handlers is no longer mandatory, SFA continues to encourage food handlers to wear masks or spit guards as a good food safety practice.

“Masks and spit guards must also be used properly, as they can become sources of cross-contamination if improperly used.”

SFA said food safety is a joint responsibility because food can be contaminated anywhere along the food chain.

SFA continues to be vigilant and works to ensure that regulatory measures are in place and properly enforced but it added that industry players and consumers must also play their part.

Responding to queries, Restaurant Association of Singapore president Benjamin Boh said: “We will continue to work alongside SFA to ensure food safety and consumer confidence in Singapore’s dynamic F&B sector.”