Food, fun and more at ST Concert in the Gardens

Fancy having your picture taken and sketch drawn by The Straits Times' award-winning journalists?

You can do so tomorrow at the Straits Times Concert in the Gardens at the Singapore Botanic Gardens.

ST editorial cartoonist Manny Francisco will be among five artists present to draw visitors during a day-long carnival in the lead-up to the concert.

He will be joined by artists Dengcoy Miel, Lee Chee Chew, Chng Choon Hiong, Tang Wee Cheow and Jaster Ngui.

Said Mr Francisco, a 2014 winner at the Hong Kong-based Society of Publishers in Asia (Sopa) awards: "We're always happy to meet our readers, and we look forward to having a great time with them during the carnival."

The illustrators will be conducting two live illustration sessions from 9am to 1.30pm and 1.30pm to 6pm. Each session will feature different artists who will be producing customised illustrations based on photographs taken by ST photojournalists. A $15 fee will be charged for the illustration, with proceeds going to the ST School Pocket Money Fund.

ST deputy picture editor Wang Hui Fen will head a team comprising photojournalists Ong Wee Jin, Gavin Foo, Kelvin Chng and Syamil Sapari to take snapshots of visitors.

For $10, visitors can have their photographs taken and the image printed onto a mock-up of an ST front page. The proceeds will also go to the ST School Pocket Money Fund.

"Through this activity, visitors can have fun while doing their bit for charity," said Ms Wang, a multiple Sopa award winner.

The carnival, which will run from 9am to 6pm, will feature 11 booths catering food and beverages (F&B) and other treats for visitors.

Specially curated treats by the ST Food team will be on sale, while food with a glass of chilled wine will be available from the F&B booths and the ST Wine Club.

Aside from the activities lined up, freebies will also be distributed during the event. An ST Rewards booth will be giving away candy floss, popcorn, umbrellas, fans and balloons to ST readers and subscribers.

Visitors can also sample F&N's Ice Mountain Sparkling Lemon and Ice Mountain Sparkling Grapefruit drinks at the ST booth, which will be giving away 5,000 bottles of these drinks.

The mini carnival will take place at the Orchid Plaza, with the evening concert by the Singapore Symphony Orchestra starting at 6.15pm at the Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage.

Admission to the carnival and concert is free.