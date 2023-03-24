Food firm fined for storing 3,200kg of meat and seafood in unlicensed cold store

The products, which include mutton and shrimp, were seized by officers from the Singapore Food Agency. PHOTOS: SINGAPORE FOOD AGENCY
Sarah Koh
Updated
30 min ago
Published
59 min ago

SINGAPORE - A food processing company was fined $4,000 on Friday for storing meat and seafood products in an unlicensed cold store.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) seized about 3,200kg of products including mutton and shrimp from Alliance Divine Impex.

The products were found in a unit not licensed as a cold store when SFA officers inspected the firm’s Admiralty premises in July 2022.

Cold stores for meat and seafood products can be operated only with a valid licence, and these are routinely inspected by SFA.

The agency said the illegal storage of meat and seafood in unlicensed facilities poses a food safety risk. Offenders can be fined up to $10,000 and imprisoned for up to a year.

